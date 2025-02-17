Khushi Fertility and IVF Centre launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Grand Opening of Khushi Fertility and IVF Centre, a comprehensive and specialized fertility care facility, was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Sunday. Founded by Dr. Rashmi Yogish, in 2013 a renowned reproductive medicine expert with an experience of 20 yrs - the facility brings together a multidisciplinary team of professionals and aims to become the go to centre for all aspiring parents.

The Centre was inaugurated and blessed by the divine presence of H.H Paramapujya Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Shivacharya Mahaswamiji. The Khushi Fertility and IVF Centre is located opposite vegacity mall, on Bannerghatta Road, 3rd Phase, J.P Nagar, Bengaluru. The centre will provide personalised treatment for patients with root cause analysis of their problems. The centre is distinguished to be the most sophisticated IVF e`quipment’s and cutting edge technology in reproductive medicine; 3D laparoscopy, immunology and genetics along with holistic treatment aiming for natural fertility solutions. The centre is also an Institute aiming for training with a team of fertility experts, embryologists, Uro-andrologists, laparoscopic surgeons and critical care anaesthetists along with highly trained support staff.

The centre also has a fully equipped intensive care unit to handle emergencies. The centre is highly acclaimed for research and innovation in collaboration with research experts from Silicon Valley, Newyork forming I - Grantha. They have together innovated several innovative technologies to aid IVF like Capsule IUI and a witnessing system called I - sakshi which was also unveiled today on the occasion of the centre’s inauguration

Speaking at the event, Dr. Rashmi Yogish expressed her commitment to helping the couples to achieve their dream of parenthood. “There has been a rise in demand for a centre of excellence in fertility care, which is comprehensive and can offer multidisciplinary care considering lower fertility scores in today’s generation owing to advanced age, lifestyle changes and a surge of autoimmune and endocrine problems. At Khushi Fertility and IVF Centre, we pledge to offer the best-in-class fertility treatment for patients emphasising on psychological and emotional support, which is the need of the day by bringing in our decades of experience in the field,” she said.

Shri H.H Paramapujya Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Shivacharya Mahaswamiji, in his inaugural address said that the facility will go a long way in promoting high quality fertility care in the state. “It’s heartening to note that a fully equipped centre has come up in Bengaluru that caters to patients suffering from fertility issues. I would like to congratulate Dr Rashmi Yogish for investing her time and energy into such a noble pursuit,” he said.