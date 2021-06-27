KRHVJV to launch ‘Save MUDA’ campaign 

Mysuru: Alleging large scale irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike (KRHVJV) has decided to launch 'Save MUDA' campaign on July 5.

Vedike president K S Shivaram announced the campaign at a media briefing at the Mysore District Journalists Association (MDJA) office on Saturday. Shivaram alleged that MUDA officials resorted to several

irregularities. Though the authority presented Rs 681-crore budget, the farmers whose lands were acquired for various projects are still awaiting compensation to the tune of Rs 500 crore, Shivaram said. "The Urban Development Authority has no money for new projects," he said and added Vedike decided to launch 'Save MUDA' campaign in front of the office on JLB Road.

At a separate press conference, Muda retired project director P S Nataraj faulted the MUDA for taking up Rs 768-crore development works without first clearing compensation amount of Rs 511.75 crore payable to farmers. He alleged that the MUDA was spending even its fixed deposit of Rs 279 crore for developmental works in violation of rules. He pointed out that the court frequently ordered confiscation of the MUDA commissioner's car and furniture for defaulting on payment of compensation to the farmers. But MUDA has no plans to come out of debts.

According to Section (15)1 of the Karnataka Municipal Act, Muda should take up projects only if it has sufficient funds, he said and urged the State government to order a CBI probe into irregularities in MUDA and threatened to file a petition in Karnataka High Court.