KSRTC marks 300th award, wins 3 SKOCH Order-of-Merit awards & 1 SKOCH Governance Award

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) reached its 300th award mark by winning 3 SKOCH Order-of-Merit awards and 1 SKOCH Governance Award -2023.



The SKOCH Group India is an independent think tank industry based in Delhi established in 1997,which has instituted SKOCH awards in 2003 for best governance, finance, technology and inclusive growth. SKOCH group selects the projects for awards based on benchmark performance and outcome.

KSRTC has won 3 SKOCH Order of Merit Award and 1 SKOCH Governance Award for its outstanding initiatives implemented for the welfare of its employees and contribution to society in large.

It recieves Unique One Crore Accident Relief Insurance scheme for KSRTC employees (Sarige Suraksha Vima Yojana)- SKOCH Order of Merit and SKOCH Governance Award, Refurbishing of Buses - SKOCH Order of Merit and Business Intelligence Dashboard - SKOCH Order of Merit.