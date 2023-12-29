Live
KSRTC provides Flybus service from KIAL Terminal 2
Bengaluru: Transport and Muzrai minister inaugurated the Fly bus service of the corporation from the second terminal at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday.
On this occasion, K H Muniyappa, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, G Satyavathi, Managing Director, BMTC, officers of Bangalore International Airport Ltd., Sathyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, Shalini Rao, Chief Marketing Officer and Dominique Devasiya, Vishal K, Sanjay Chandra, Shiva Shankar and other staff were present.
Currently KSRTC is operating 13 fly buses to Mysore, Kundapura and Madikeri routes on a daily basis by operating 42 trips. BMTC is operating 137 AC buses through 944 trips, operating 47907 KMS and carrying 14000 passengers daily. Airport corporation terminal lounge at airport is provided with water, toilet, digital timing display system, public announcement system. 40 staffs are working and information to passengers are provided in Kannada, English, Hindi and other languages.