K’taka ex-CM Sadananda Gowda instructed by BJP high command to retire from electoral politics says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated on Thursday that, BJP MP from Bengaluru North seat, DV Sadananda Gowda has been asked to retire from electoral politics by the BJP high command.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa stated that former Chief Minister Gowda had announced retirement from electoral politics as per the directions of the senior leaders of the party. “He will involve himself in other activities of the party,” he stated.

There are still rumours that Sadananda Gowda is considering quitting the BJP as he had openly expressed his displeasure regarding the party’s alliance with the JD(S).

Sadananda Gowda had recently stated that he was not consulted regarding the alliance with the JD(S) party in Karnataka.

Sources close to him explained that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President DK Shivakumar had approached Sadananda Gowda to join the grand old party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar had also spoken to him.

BJP sources explained that Sadananda Gowda, once given prominence in the party, failed to impress the high command with his performance.

After giving away his CM’s post as per the party’s instructions, Sadananda Gowda was given the prestigious Union Railway Ministry in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first Cabinet.

Later, the ministry was taken back and he was made Union Minister for Law and Justice. Afterwards, he was made Union Minister for Statistics and Program Implementation. He was made to step down from his post ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle in July 2021.

Sadananda Gowda came to the limelight after being anointed to the post of the CM after then CM BS Yediyurappa was asked to step down following allegations of corruption.

Yediyurappa had then challenged the high command and got him elected to the post in the internal elections held by the party.

However, Sadananda Gowda, later, joined hands with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s family and went against Yediyurappa resulting in his ouster, sources explain.

Sources close to him explain that Sadananda Gowda will take a call on joining the Congress party after the talks with the high command.