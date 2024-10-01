K’taka govt is conspiring to send me to jail: Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: Union Minister for Large Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that the Karnataka Congress government is conspiring to send him to jail.

“In the past, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s team conspired against me to send me to jail even for a day. Now, his current team is dreaming of doing the same. I had spoken about an officer’s misconduct and exposed his story to the media. I have the information on where and in whose chamber, they discussed of sending me to jail,” said the Union Minister.

He said that he has taken bail as the law allows it. “I obtained bail as my lawyers advised me to take bail because the corrupt officers of this government can do anything. That’s why I obtained bail,” he said.

The Union Minister said that he has been aware of everything that is happening in the state. “What happened in the misappropriation case involving Rs 80 crore? The SIT arrested randomly by including the name of an unrelated person in the case,” he said.

The Union Minister claimed that he had not used any authority for personal gains. “My questioning of that officer wasn’t about my case. I had written a letter seeking permission for the Governor’s office to conduct an investigation, and since it was leaked to a private channel, I questioned it,” he said.

“I condemned the police officer's arrogance. I revealed the officer’s background, which shows direct links to the land mafia in Bengaluru and involvement with illegal activities. Has this individual been given an IPS position to support anti-social forces? The officer is accused number two in a criminal case and is currently out on bail,” said Kumaraswamy.

He further questioned the Chief Minister, saying: “What would you do if an officer comes to you and calls you a ‘criminal ‘Chief Minister’? Some officers used obscene language against me in letters written to their colleagues. These letters weren’t official memos - they had no seals or departmental emblems,” the Union Minister alleged.

He claimed that such officers misuse their power to please the government.

“That’s why I had to take bail. The officer also has a case against him. He is accused number two and has obtained a stay in the High Court. I have only taken bail, but I haven’t obtained a stay,” the Union Minister said.

He added that Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara pretended not to have mentioned his name by the IPS officer who used derogatory language in his letter.

“But there are also allegations against the Chief Minister. What will you do if the officer calls you a 'criminal CM'? How was the letter written against me circulated? Another letter from the Chief Minister’s office reached me on Monday night,” the Union Minister said.