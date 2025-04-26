New Land Disputes Resolution System Introduced Through "Bhoo Bharati Act": District Collector B.M. Santosh

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that the Telangana State Government has introduced a revolutionary new system under the "Bhoo Bharati Act-2025" to resolve land-related disputes at the district level itself.

On Saturday, the Collector attended an awareness conference organized at Gattu Mandal regarding the "Bhoo Bharati Act-2025" as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he elaborated on various aspects of the Act and provided a clear understanding of the law to farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized that the Telangana government has introduced the Bhoo Bharati Act to resolve long-pending land disputes faced by farmers. He explained that the new law has been implemented in place of the earlier "Dharani" system to secure land rights.

He further detailed that services such as land transactions, registration, mutation, rectification of prohibited lands, Record of Rights (RoR) amendments, inheritance issues, simple sale agreements (Sada Bainamas), and services like ORC (Online Record Corrections) will now become much easier and faster under the Bhoo Bharati Act.

Just as individuals have Aadhaar cards for identity, land will now be assigned a unique "Bhoodhaar" number, ensuring protection against encroachments, the Collector informed.

He also added that farmers can apply at MeeSeva centers for any land-related issues, and solutions would be provided within a specified timeframe. Unlike the previous Dharani system, where disputes had to be taken directly to civil courts without appeal provisions, the new Bhoo Bharati Act-2025 introduces a formal appellate structure. Farmers can now appeal from Tahsildar to RDO, RDO to Collector, and Collector to the Land Tribunal.

The Collector assured that, under the new law, land disputes would be resolved within a fixed timeframe. Despite Gattu Mandal receiving the highest number of applications in the district, 90% of the cases have already been resolved, and efforts are underway to address the remaining cases promptly, he said.

To further strengthen the system, the government will soon appoint Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) at the village level to resolve land disputes more effectively. Following these awareness programs, revenue officers will conduct village-wise revenue conferences to accept applications and resolve issues.

Collector Santosh encouraged every farmer to learn about the new Bhoo Bharati Act and the updated Record of Rights (RoR) system, making the best use of this opportunity to safeguard their land rights.

During the program, doubts and queries raised by several farmers were addressed and clarified.

Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, Gattu Tahsildar Saleemuddin, MPDO Chennayya, officials from various departments, and a large number of farmers participated in the program.