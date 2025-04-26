Illicit Affair Leads to Murder: Four Arrested in Gadwal District

Gadwal: The Jogulamba Gadwal district police successfully cracked a brutal murder case using technical evidence and arrested four accused individuals. Investigation revealed that an illicit relationship led to the murder, with the victim’s wife orchestrating the killing by pressuring her lover and luring others with money.

Case Details:

On April 19, 2025, a complaint was lodged by Venkatesh Goud, a field assistant working under the MGNREGA scheme, reporting a foul smell emanating from a heap of soil at Hanumappa Gutta near KT Doddi village, Gattu Mandal. Upon inspection, the police discovered a partially buried unidentified male corpse. Suspecting foul play, the KT Doddi police registered a case under Crime Number 61/2025 with charges under Sections 103(1), 61(2)(a), 238 r/w 3(5) BNS.

The investigation, supervised by Gadwal Circle Inspector and higher police officials, uncovered shocking details leading to the arrest of the accused.

How the Murder was Planned and Executed:

The victim, Kurva Narasimhulu from Maddelabanda village (Maldakal Mandal), was married 12 years ago to Sridevi alias Padma of Ganganapalli village. Due to frequent marital disputes, Sridevi separated from her husband and started living in a hut near her mother's house. They had a 9-year-old son. Although separated, Narasimhulu occasionally visited her.

Meanwhile, Sridevi developed an illicit relationship with Kurva Anjalappa, her relative and a resident of the same village. When Narasimhulu learned about the affair, frequent quarrels erupted. Determined to eliminate her husband, Sridevi pressured her lover Anjalappa to kill Narasimhulu.

Anjalappa then approached his acquaintance Gunta Govindu from Bussapuram village, offering him Rs. 1 lakh to carry out the murder. Govindu befriended Narasimhulu and gained his trust.

On April 17, 2025, in the evening, Govindu lured Narasimhulu to a local liquor shop at Mailagadda stage. After consuming two quarter-bottles of liquor, Govindu took an intoxicated Narasimhulu on his motorcycle to Hanumappa Gutta near KT Doddi village, where workers under the MGNREGA scheme had recently dug soil.

As per the plan, Govindu called Gunta Anjaneyulu alias Dubbanne from Bussapuram village, promising him Rs. 50,000 to assist. After Anjaneyulu held Narasimhulu, Govindu slit his throat with a sharp knife. They then buried the body under the dug-up soil and hid the knife in a nearby water pit.

Accused Details:

A1: Sridevi alias Padmamma, wife of the deceased, 30 years old, daily wage laborer, Ganganapalli village, Kaloor Thimman Doddi Mandal.

A2: Kurva Anjanappa, 34 years old, farmer, Ganganapalli village, Kaloor Thimman Doddi Mandal.

A3: Gunta Govindu, 35 years old, farmer/laborer, Bussapuram village, Gattu Mandal.

A4: Gunta Anjaneyulu alias Dubbanne, 43 years old, farmer, Bussapuram village, Gattu Mandal.

Seized Property:

One sharp knife used in the murder

One Unicorn motorcycle belonging to the accused

Four mobile phones from the accused

Investigation and Arrest:

Acting under the direct instructions of Superintendent of Police Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, and supervised by DSP Y. Mogilayya, a special police team led by Circle Inspector Tanguturi Srinu and SI B. Srinivasulu from KT Doddi police station meticulously analyzed CCTV footage, technical evidence, and intelligence inputs.

Today, at around 7:00 AM, the team apprehended all the accused near Mailagadda Stage, recovering crucial evidence including the murder weapon, phones, and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Appreciation:

The SP of Jogulamba Gadwal District commended the efforts of the investigation team members — HC Ranjith Kumar (HC-1906), PC Rajini Babu (PC-1214), PC Mahaboob Pasha (PC-2228), and PC Ramesh (PC-735) — by announcing cash rewards for their exemplary work in solving the case swiftly.