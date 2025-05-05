K’taka Home Minister rules out NIA probe

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the murder of Hindutva activist and history-sheeter Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, asserting that the state police were handling the case effectively.

Suhas Shetty, known for his affiliation with right-wing groups and a criminal background, was murdered by an unidentified group late Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits of Mangaluru city.

Responding to the BJP’s call for an NIA investigation, Parameshwara told reporters, “It is their (BJP’s) opinion. Our view is that our police are doing their job very well. Eight people have been arrested in this connection and the investigation is in progress.” The minister ruled out the need to hand over the case to the NIA at this stage and defended the police’s action, news agency PTI reported.

When questioned on why no government representatives had visited the bereaved family, Parameshwara cited Shetty’s criminal record.

“Please know that this is a murder case. There were five criminal cases against him. That’s the reason that no one from the government, I mean the public representatives, either me or anyone else, met them,” he stated.

He, however, assured that the government would ensure justice for the family. “Already we have done our work and we have arrested eight people,” he added, as per PTI.

Parameshwara further announced that a permanent anti-communal task force would be set up in the communally sensitive coastal Karnataka region. The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Safwan, Niyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Muzzammil, Khalandar Shafi, Adil Mehrooz, Mohammad Rizwan, Ranjit, and Nagaraj.

Following Shetty’s murder, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a bandh on Friday, leading to a shutdown of shops across Mangaluru city. In light of rising tensions, Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the city on Friday and held high-level discussions with Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan. They reviewed the law and order situation and assured strict action against those involved in any violence or disruption.