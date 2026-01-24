K'taka must move beyond caste divisions to achieve progress: Kumaraswamy

Hassan: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy called on citizens to rise above caste and unite to challenge the Congress-led government in Karnataka, emphasising that unity is essential for the state's progress.

​He made these remarks at the JD(S) silver jubilee public convention in Hassan on Saturday.​

Kumaraswamy urged farmers to set aside caste differences and work together for Karnataka's progress. He highlighted former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's longstanding commitment to farmers' welfare, noting his service as Irrigation Minister for 2 years and as Chief Minister for 2.5 years.​

He stated that he waived farm loans worth Rs 25,000 crore, which enabled District Cooperative Banks to remain operational. He challenged the opposition to demonstrate their contributions to farmers, adding that he did not seek additional funds from the Prime Minister at the time.​

He urged the people of Karnataka, particularly in Hassan district, to consider the current situation. He stated that the BJP–JD(S) alliance is operating effectively and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported his work in the Union Cabinet. He alleged that the current state government is corrupt, neglects farmers, and is preoccupied with political power struggles rather than addressing farmers' concerns.​

Kumaraswamy stated that efforts to address government corruption should begin in his home district. He described the silver jubilee as the starting point for confronting the opposition and working toward Karnataka's future.​

He acknowledged public support for his potential candidacy as Chief Minister in 2028 but emphasized that his priority is to guide the state in the right direction. He noted that he has already served as Chief Minister twice.​

He stated that Karnataka has ample resources and funding, yet lacks visible development. He criticized the Congress-led government for questioning JD(S) contributions and acknowledged setbacks in the Lok Sabha polls. He reminded the audience that Deve Gowda's 1989 defeat was due to political vendetta, a loss for the people along the Cauvery River.​

Kumaraswamy highlighted Deve Gowda's lifelong dedication to irrigation and farmers' welfare in Karnataka. He noted that Deve Gowda, currently in his final Rajya Sabha session, has requested time to address the injustices faced by Karnataka in the distribution of Cauvery water.​

He accused the state government of neglecting the reported suicides of nearly 2,800 farmers.​

“Ahinda families are farmers. I want to question Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who claims to follow Ahinda politics while betraying farmers. Farmers who grew maize and pulses have been pushed onto the streets. Brokers are benefiting from government procurement. This is a broker’s government,” he alleged.​

He noted public support for his leadership but emphasized that Deve Gowda, despite holding office only twice over the past six decades, secured significant funding for irrigation projects in both north and south Karnataka.​

He appealed to farmers in north Karnataka, stating that Deve Gowda's tenure as Chief Minister in 1994 was crucial for securing the state's share of Krishna River water. He emphasized that failure to utilize the allotted water by 2000, as mandated by the Bachawat Commission, would have severely impacted farmers.​

“The decisions taken by Deve Gowda, including those credited to Deve Gowda with key decisions such as raising the height of the Alamatti reservoir and issuing irrigation bonds to secure funding. He assured farmers in north Karnataka that their concerns would be addressed and reaffirmed Deve Gowda's commitment to their welfare. He has no desire to amass wealth. I have only one son. My future life will be dedicated to serving the people. Congress leaders question the JD(S) 's existence. The crowd gathered here is the answer. The Congress has to bring people from seven or eight districts to match this,” he said.





