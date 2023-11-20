K’taka senior Cong leader says it is not possible for single man to commit rape, stirs controversy

Koppal, (Karnataka): The audio of senior Congress leader and former MLA Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur stating that it is not possible for a single person to commit rape has stirred controversy in Karnataka on Monday.

The audio of the leader’s conversation has gone viral, embarrassing the ruling party.

Sources explained that Amaregouda’s associate, Sanganagouda, was charged with rape, and a complaint registered in this regard with Koppal Women’s Police station on October 10.

Even after the complaint was registered, no action was initiated against the accused. In this backdrop, the father-in-law of the victim had met the former MLA and pleaded for justice. At this juncture, as per the audio, Amaregouda had allegedly questioned why he (father-in-law) had gone to the SP and ruined his reputation.

“How is it possible for a single person to commit rape? It is only possible when two persons are involved. You send a man. I will ask a woman to go with him. Let’s see whether he will be able to commit rape on her. This is a sensitive matter and a question of reputation. Think twice,” Amaregouda is allegedly heard saying in the audio.

“Can a single person rape a woman? No one can clap with a single hand. There must be three to four persons to commit rape. It is impossible for a single person to rape a woman. What can happen in this case is he (the rape accused) might be sent to prison, what you will achieve out of it?” he had allegedly stated.

Amaregouda has not reacted yet to the controversy as yet.

Amaregouda had lost to the BJP candidate Doddanagouda Patil in the Assembly elections by 9,646 votes from Kushtagi constituency.