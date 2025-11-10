Kumaraswamy lashes out at Congress government over Parappana Agrahara jail scandal

Bengaluru : The Parappana Agrahara Central Prison controversy has snowballed into a major embarrassment for the Siddaramaiah government after visuals allegedly showing terror suspects using mobile phones and receiving VIP treatment inside the jail went viral. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has launched a blistering attack on the state government, accusing it of protecting dangerous elements and turning Karnataka’s prisons into “royal guest houses for criminals.”

Kumaraswamy, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, lambasted the Congress government for its continued failures in prison administration and law enforcement. “Why restrict this discussion only to Parappana Agrahara? There are terrorists more dangerous than those in prison — sitting inside the Vidhana Soudha itself! You all know who they are,” he said, directing his ire at the ruling party.

The former Chief Minister condemned the administration for allowing convicts and undertrials, including those facing grave charges, to access mobile phones, luxury facilities, and personal comforts within the prison walls. “Providing royal treatment to hardcore offenders is not just a failure of governance — it is an insult to the rule of law. What example does this set for our justice system?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

He recalled that such incidents were not new in Parappana Agrahara. “Even in the past, senior IPS officers had clashed over the issue of illegal privileges being extended to inmates. The court itself had once pulled up prison officials for indulging in these activities, yet the same misconduct continues,” he said.

In a strongly worded statement, Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government of sheltering anti-national elements. “There are people sitting in high offices who are more dangerous than the terrorists behind bars. The people of Karnataka know this truth better than I do,” he said.

He further added, “The public is openly discussing how prisoners are being pampered. What moral right does this government have to talk about law and order when it has criminals and sympathizers of such forces in its own fold?”

Taking a dig at Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara’s recent announcement of an inquiry, Kumaraswamy dismissed the probe as mere eyewash. “They talk about investigations just to divert people’s attention. Who are they investigating — their own failures? The people are not fools,” he said sarcastically.

Kumaraswamy also accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of lacking moral and administrative grip. “The Chief Minister claims to have vast political experience. With so much experience, how can he treat such serious issues so casually? Doesn’t he have an intelligence network to monitor these prisons? Or is he himself protecting these forces?” he asked.

He also questioned the government’s ethics, saying, “The Chief Minister mocks the BJP saying we have no dignity. But what dignity does this government have when its administration is collapsing day by day? If the CM had any morality left, he would resign.”

