Lady passenger penalised for violating Metro rules

Bengaluru: A regular commuter on Namma Metro from Madavara Metro Station to Magadi Road Metro Station was fined a penalty of Rs 500 for violation of metro rules on Monday. She had disregarded metro rules by eating while travelling on the metro on Apri 26, a violation that was caught on camera by a fellow traveller and uploaded on social me-dia.

Vigilant security staff fined her, while she entered Madavara Metro Station at NICE Road junction this morning. Consumption of food and beverages within Metro prem-ises and on trains is strictly prohibited, as outlined in the Bengaluru Metro regula-tions. This policy aims to prevent littering, safeguard hygiene, and helps maintain a pleasant atmosphere for everyone commuting. BMRCL encourages all passengers to observe these rules and make every effort to uphold the cleanliness of the metro sys-tem. BMRCL further emphasises that Bengaluru Metro is a shared space, and adher-ing to the rules is essential for ensuring a comfortable and safe travel experience for all commuters.