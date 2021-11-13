Landslide leads to derailment of Kannur-Yeshwanthpur Eexpress; passengers safe 

Bengaluru: Landslide caused derailment of seven coaches of Kannur-Yeshwantpur Express on Friday between Toppuru-Sivadi ghat section in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu, according to the South Western Railway (SWR). The coaches derailed due to the sudden falling of boulders on to the train. Around 2,348 passengers travelling on the train are safe, the authorities said.



According to a SWR statement, at about 3.50 am, due to the sudden fall of boulders on the running train, seven coaches of Kannur - Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru - Sivadi of Bengaluru – Salem Section, Bengaluru Division.

The train had started from Kannur at 6.05 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, DRM Bengaluru, Shyam Singh with Divisional team of senior officers and doctor, rushed to the spot immediately with Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van at 4.45 am. As DRM Salem with team also proceeded to the spot along with ART from Erode at 5.30 am to take stock of the situation. All 2,348 passengers on board the train are safe, stated SWR official.

The unaffected rear portion of six coaches and SLR along with passengers was cleared for journey towards Toppuru and further to Salem. Fifteen buses were arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of passengers. And 5 buses were arranged at the spot of the accident. Water and light refreshment were provided to the passengers.

A help desk has been opened at Hosur (04344-222603), Bengaluru (080-22156554) and Dharmapuri (04342-232111).

Senior officers led by Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, P K Mishra, Additional General Manager, SPS Gupta, Principal Chief Engineer and Principal Heads of Departments are in the HQ Disaster Management Cell, Hubballi monitoring the situation closely.

Meanwhile, due to the derailment, the following trains have been diverted:

1. Train No. 02677 KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam Superfast Special schedule departure at 06:10 hrs will be diverted to run via Baiyyappanahali, Bangarapet and Tirupattur.

2. Train No. 07236 Nagercoil Jn- KSR Bengaluru Festival Special schedule arrival at 09:10 hrs will be diverted to run via Salem, Tirupattur, Bangarapet and KSR Bengaluru.

3. Train No. 07316 Salem - Yesvantpur Express Special schedule departure at 05:30 hrs at Salem will be regulated and rescheduled by 03:00 hrs

Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Aneesh Hegde said, "Unaffected seven rear coaches were detached from the train and cleared the spot at 7:40 am towards Toppuru. Similarly, Four unaffected coaches were cleared at 9:25 am to Sivadi station. Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh has reached the spot."