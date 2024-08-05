Landslides, flood prompt officials to issue alert in Sringeri

Chikkamagaluru: The district of Chikkamagaluru is facing a dire situation as hill subsidence continues to wreak havoc, with the latest incident reported in the Sringeri area. Following earlier landslides in Shiradhi Ghat and Charmadi Ghat, a massive landslide has now struck Gori Hill in the heart of Sringeri town, near the Hazrat Mehboob Zahoor Shah Dargah. This has sparked fears that the Dargah, along with several nearby houses, could collapse as the hill continues to erode due to relentless torrential rains. The region has been battered by heavy rains for the past fifteen to twenty days, leading to the gradual but severe subsidence of hillsides. The landslide in Sringeri is of particular concern because the Gori Hill, where the Dargah is located, has already experienced significant soil collapse. Locals, in a desperate attempt to prevent further erosion, have covered the affected area with plastic tarps, but the situation remains precarious. If the soil continues to erode, there is a genuine fear that the Dargah, along with tens of houses, could be swept away.

In response to the growing threat, local authorities have taken stringent measures to ensure public safety. Officials issued warnings in the areas surrounding the Sringeri Sarada Temple, a major religious and cultural site in the region. The alert issued by the district administration, cover key areas including the Gandhi Maidan, the parallel road, and the parking lot along the riverbank. The decision to enforce these measures comes amid rising anxiety among the local population, especially as the Tunga River, which flows near the temple, is currently overflowing beyond its danger level due to the heavy rains lashing the Western Ghats. The area around the Sringeri temple has already been heavily inundated, and with the forecast of continued rainfall, there are fears of a sudden and dangerous increase in the river’s inflow. To prevent any potential disasters, the authorities have stopped vehicular traffic in the affected areas, restricting both locals and tourists from entering the zones under curfew. Additionally, businesses in the Gandhi Maidan area have been instructed to remain closed, and parking of vehicles has been prohibited by an order from Chikmagalur DC Meena Nagaraj.

The ongoing heavy rains and resulting landslides have left the community on edge. Residents living near the landslide-prone areas are particularly worried about the safety of their homes and livelihoods. The measures taken by the district administration are seen as necessary, but there is an underlying fear of what might happen if the rains do not abate.

The situation in Sringeri is being closely monitored by local authorities, with emergency services on high alert. The district administration is also considering additional measures to ensure the safety of the residents, including potential evacuations if the situation worsens.

The landslides and flooding in Chikkamagaluru underscore the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions, particularly in regions prone to such natural disasters. The authorities are urging residents to stay vigilant and follow all instructions issued by the district administration to minimize risks. As the region braces for more rain, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of the population and protecting vital infrastructure. The coming days will be critical as authorities work to prevent further damage and mitigate the impact of these natural calamities on the local communities.