Launch of 'Gruha Lakshmi' project on August 27

Bengaluru: The Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that one of the most awaited projects of the state government, 'Gruha Lakshmi', will be launched on August 27.



Speaking after holding a video conference with District Collectors and District Panchayat Management Officers at Vikas Soudha chaired by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday, the Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the Gruhalakshmi Yojana will be launched in Belgaum on August 27 and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge are being invited.

She said that 11,000 places of the state will be launched simultaneously and the inauguration ceremony will be held in all gram panchayats, city councils and municipalities. Nodal Officers have been appointed by a Panchayat and the program should be organized in a non-partisan manner, the Minister called on everyone to participate.

My dream is that Gruhalakshmi Yojana should be launched in Belgaum itself. A request has been submitted to the CM and DCM regarding this. Responding to my request, our leaders are helping to organize a huge program in Belgaum. The minister said that this will be a historic event.