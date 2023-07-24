Life threat to judges Police lookout for fugitive

Bengaluru: The Karnataka police have initiated a search operation to apprehend an individual who made ominous threats against both serving and retired judges of the High Court. According to the authorities, the perpetrator demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, instructing the amount to be deposited in a Pakistan bank. The ominous message conveyed that unless the money was transferred to the specified account of ABL Allied Limited in Pakistan, the judges would face execution.



The distressing incident was reported to the Cyber Crime, Economic Offenses, and Narcotics (CEN) department on July 14. The individual behind the threats made a call to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the High Court named Murali. Additionally, a WhatsApp message was sent to the PRO on July 12 at 7 p.m., reiterating the demand for the ransom.

In the alarming message, the perpetrator specifically named the Karnataka High Court justices targeted for the potential execution. The mentioned justices included Mohammad Nawaz, H.T. Narendra Prasad, Ashoka G Nijagannanavar, H.P. Sandesh, K. Natarajan, and B. Veerappa.

The accused further claimed that the judges' execution would be carried out by a Dubai-based gang, with the shooter purportedly being an Indian. As a result, the case was registered by the Central CEN police under Sections 75 and 66 (F) of the Information Technology Act 2000 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation into this grave matter has been initiated by the authorities.