Lokayukta raids Pilikula Authority office over ‘corruption and mismanagement’

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday conducted a raid at the office of the Pilikula Development Authority (PDA) in Mangaluru following allegations of large-scale corruption, administrative lapses, and financial irregularities.

A team led by DySP Dr. Gana P. Kumar inspected the Authority’s headquarters on the city’s outskirts, scrutinising tender records, financial statements, and expenditure reports linked to various ongoing and completed projects.

According to sources, investigators are examining claims of misuse of government funds, irregular tender processes, and fraudulent practices in food supply contracts for zoo animals. Complaints also alleged serious lapses in zoo management and maintenance.

“There appeared to be consistent administrative negligence and financial discrepancies that necessitated immediate intervention,” a senior Lokayukta official said. This is the second such action this year. In May, officials had conducted a surprise inspection at the same office following similar complaints of irregularities. The repeated instances have now triggered a deeper probe into the Authority’s functioning.

The Pilikula Nisargadhama, managed by the PDA, is a flagship eco-tourism and heritage project in coastal Karnataka, housing a zoo, science centre, heritage village, and botanical garden.

The Lokayukta team is expected to submit a detailed report soon. If evidence supports the allegations, disciplinary or criminal proceedings may follow under the state’s anti-corruption laws.