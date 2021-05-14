Look beyond Bengaluru, check Covid in rural areas: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has demanded that district in-charge ministers be made responsible to control Covid-19 in their districts.

"Covid19 is spreading at a faster rate even in rural areas. This is a very dangerous trend. Experts have observed that more than 55% of the cases in our State are being reported from rural areas. This was just about 30% in the last month. District in-charge ministers should be made responsible to control Covid-19 in their districts," he said.

Siddaramaiah suggested that the government should look beyond the state capital and concentrate on other districts, taluks and villages as well.

"Instead of just limiting itself to Bengaluru, the State government should concentrate on other districts, taluks and villages also. There is still time for the government to improve health infra in rural areas by increasing beds, oxygen supply, health care staff, etc," he added.

The senior Congress leader advised that the government should direct all their ministers to stay in their respective districts and monitor the situation.

"Miserable state of rural health infra was exposed in the first wave only. Yet, the government failed to improve the situation. It is unfortunate that the government has failed to act even after the Chamarajanagar oxygen crisis incident that killed 28 patients," he said.