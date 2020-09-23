Lookout notice against Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya in drug case

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, has issued a lookout notice against former Minister and late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya, who is at large. The police suspect that Aditya Alva is in India and hiding to evade arrest.

They also fear that he may try to flee the country and accordingly all the airports in the country have been alerted to arrest him, police sources said. Aditya Alva has been unreachable for more than 10 days since he was being hunted by the police

"We have issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva," an officer in the CCB told PTI on Tuesday. Aditya Alva was among the 12 people who are booked in the case in which actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani have been arrested. It was also reported that Aditya who was closely associated with high-profile party planner Viren Khanna, another accused arrested in the case so far had reportedly given him access to Sandalwood circles to supply drugs.

Meanwhile, the Internal Security Division, which is simultaneously probing the case had summoned a few television and film artists besides sports personalities. However, no one has been arrested yet. According to the ISD officials, notices have been served on 67 people. The CCB sleuths had recently raided Aditya's farmhouse near Hebbal called 'The House of Life'.

The police team stormed into his grand house situated on the banks of Nagwara lake in Hebbal and searched the premises. The bungalow is spread over four acres and is used by Alva to organise parties, where drugs were allegedly supplied.

The major attraction of the resort was Fly dining, a dining facility for 22 people at 50 feet from the ground level where meals can be made in a rotating arrangement at 360 degrees.

Meanwhile, a report from Mangaluru said police have arrested a young woman from Manipur, who was in contact with the dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty, facing charges of drug peddling and consumption. The woman identified as Aska was taken into custody from a spa in the city, where she is employed.

She is learnt to have partied with Shetty and consumed drugs. The arrest was recorded after a drug test on her turned out positive. Investigations are on to trace others who had attended Shetty's parties, the sources said.

The state police started investigating drug abuse among bigwigs including those in the film industry after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul. They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

The CCB has arrested 13 people in this connection while it is in lookout for at least seven more people. Those arrested include film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, realtor Rahul Thonse and RTO clerk B K Ravishankar.