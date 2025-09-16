LoP calls CM ‘ambassador of religious conversion’

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Monday called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “ambassador of religious conversion” and accused him and the Congress government of creating a stage for such “conversions” in the state.

Criticising the Congress for its policy on “Muslim appeasement and injustice to Hindus”, Ashoka, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, if they continue this, the grand old party will not even win 20 seats in the state in the next election. He was reacting to the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, which will be conducting the social and educational survey, popularly known as “caste census” from September 22, listing at least 32 castes that contain dual identities like ‘Kuruba Christian’, ‘Brahmin Christian’, ‘Vokkaliga Christian’ and so on.

“Siddaramaiah is creating a stage for religious conversion. Siddaramaiah is the ambassador of religious conversion. He is creating castes that no one had thought of in the past.....This is Congress’ conspiracy by sowing the poisonous seed in the state,” Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he cautioned officials that the BJP on coming to power will suspend all unconstitutional things that are being done by this government in the state.

“They (Congress) will be in power for another two years, let them do whatever they want. If they continue this way by suppressing and doing injustice to Hindus and promoting religious conversion among Hindus, they won’t even win 20 seats in the state. All of this will backfire for Congress,” he added.