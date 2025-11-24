MAHE convocation calls for human-centric leadership

Manipal: TheManipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence, marked the third day of its 33rd Convocation on Sunday with a strong message on the need for compassion, humanity and meaningful communication in an increasingly technology-driven world. A total of 1,645 students were awarded degrees, including 58 PhD graduates, while three students received the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal for outstanding academic achievement. Delivering the convocation address, Chief Guest Prof. (Dr.) Hany Eteiba, President of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, urged graduates to build careers grounded in empathy and human connection. He said that even as technological progress accelerates, the value of listening, understanding and communicating with sincerity must remain central.

“Effective communication acts as our bridge, enabling knowledge to translate into meaningful impact and care,” Prof. Eteiba said. He reminded graduates that science and knowledge gain true value only when combined with humanity and the willingness to engage with people with respect and dignity. He further stressed that success is never an individual achievement and urged students to treat co-workers as collaborators and equal contributors.

MAHE Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh (Retd.), VSM, echoed similar views, highlighting the university’s commitment to shaping responsible graduates who engage with society beyond academics. He noted that MAHE continues to invest in initiatives that expose students to real-world learning and community service, encouraging them to develop a global outlook while preserving culture, environment and local heritage. The day also saw three students being felicitated with the Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal 2025 —

Nidhi S. (Big Data Analytics), Kashika Anil Kini (BCom Professional) and Zhara Mohiddin (IPM) — all of whom described the honour as an emotional culmination of years of effort and a beginning of new responsibilities. The 33rd Convocation of MAHE will continue at the university’s Bengaluru campus on November 29 and 30.