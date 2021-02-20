X
Man held for selling country-made rifles

Chennammanakere Achukattu police on Friday arrested a man who was involved in manufacturing and selling country-made rifles.

Bengaluru: Chennammanakere Achukattu police on Friday arrested a man who was involved in manufacturing and selling country-made rifles. The accused identified as Lingachari (58), a native of Kanakapura, Ramanagara district, was trying to sell country-made rifles (single-barrel) near Ittamadu in Bengaluru. "Acting immediately on the information received about a man moving suspiciously with a bag near Banashankari 3 stage, our team headed by Harish Pandey, DCP- South Division, arrested the accused and recovered 11 country-made rifles," said a police statement.

Complaint has been registered at Chennammanakere Achukattu Police Station and continued with further investigation to get into his contacts for selling rifles in the city.

