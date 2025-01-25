Mangalore University to Host 35th IARP Conference on Radiation Protection

Mangaluru: Mangalore University is set to host the 35th National Conference of the Indian Association for Radiation Protection (IARP) from January 29 to 31 at the Mangala Auditorium, Mangalagangothri. Themed "Radiation Protection for Sustainable Nuclear Energy: Adapting to Climate and Technological Changes," the event will bring together experts and dignitaries from across the country.

The inauguration, scheduled for January 29 at 9:30 a.m., will feature D. K. Shukla, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), as the chief guest. Eminent figures including former Bangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof. K. Siddappa, Yenepoya Vice Chancellor Prof. M. Vijaya Kumar, Kaiga Generating Station Director B. Vinod Kumar, and Health, Safety, and Environment Group (BARC) Director Dr. D. K. Aswal will be present as guests of honour.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof. P. L. Dharma will preside over the function, with Registrar K. Raju Mogaveera and other officials participating.

Key highlights of the three-day event include the release of a souvenir and an e-abstract book, a trade exhibition, and the announcement of IARP awards. Prof. Karunakara N, the event convenor, provided these updates in a press release.