Mangaluru airport gets security boost
Mangaluru: TheMangaluru International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, further strengthened the airport’s security infrastructure with the addition of advanced equipment provided to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The airport has added a second Bullet Resistant Vehicle (BRV) for the Quick Response Team (QRT), along with state-of-the-art Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) tools. This initiative ensures 100% compliance with BDDS equipment requirements as mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
In addition to the BRV, the airport has provided the CISF with a Suspect Luggage Containment Vehicle, a Miniature Remote Operated Vehicle, an IR illuminator, and night vision binoculars with a range finder. These tools significantly boost the airport’s ability to handle security threats effectively.
The Landside Security team at Mangaluru International Airport has received two electric scooters for patrolling the entry and exit roads of the airport, enhancing mobility and response times for security personnel.
Mukesh Nankani, Chief Airport Officer of Mangaluru International Airport, handed over a symbolic key to the BRV to Virendra Mohan Joshi, Senior Commandant of CISF and Chief Airport Security Officer. The ceremony was attended by VijitJuyal, Chief Security Officer, AAHL, and other members of the airport leadership team.