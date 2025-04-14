Mango delivery to doorsteps through post

Bengaluru: Mango harvest has begun. The king of fruits, mango, has arrived in the market, and the postman is ready to bring mangoes to the doorsteps. Now the Department of Posts (Government of India, Department of Post) has entered the mango market. All you have to do is book different varieties of mangoes online, and the postman will deliver the mangoes to your doorsteps.

Like every year, this year too, the Indian Postal Department is delivering mangoes booked on the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation and farmers’ websites to the doorsteps of the customers. This door-to-door mango delivery service has started in Bengaluru from April 7. Customers should visit the Mango Development Corporation’s web portal to book.

Then they can order the variety of fruit they want. The fruit booked in this way will be delivered directly to the customers from the farmers. A box will contain 3.5 kg of mango fruit. The postal department will charge Rs 82 along with the parcel charge. Each mango variety has its own price.

Mango fruits will reach the customers in Bengaluru through post from farmers in Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts. Since 2019, more than 1 lakh boxes of mango fruits have been parceled from Bangalore GPO or Bangalore Post Office.

This has earned the postal department Rs 83 lakh.

Customers can buy mangoes directly from farmers through this postal service. There will be no middlemen involved.

There is an opportunity to get quality mangoes free of chemicals. Speaking about this, a mango farmer said that there was a very good response this time.

How to book mangoes?

Visit the corporation’s website www.karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in

You can get information about the fruits and prices being sold by registered farmers.

Customers can select the fruit they need by clicking on it.

Payment must be made online (including postage).

As soon as the booking is made, a message will be sent to the e-mail and mobile.

Booking information will be sent to the postal department and farmers.

The postman will deliver the mangoes to your doorstep within 2-3 days of

booking.