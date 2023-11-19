Manipal Hospital celebrates ‘Grown-up Children’s Day 2.0’

Bengaluru: After the grand success of the first edition of the Grown-up Children’s Day, Manipal Hospital came up with the second edition, with a more enchanting and inclusive experience for senior citizens. The main objective of the event was to give the senior citizens an opportunity to be a part of the fun activities that they miss out on due to various health restrictions.

The event was planned and executed by the marketing team where they invited around 200/300 senior citizens from the neighbourhood for the event. The elderlies were willing to step forward and become Manipal Hospital’s brand ambassadors and torch-bearers because the hospital always goes beyond their services and provides hospitality care for their patients. The event aims to create a platform to showcase the rich skill set of the seniors who are eager to support the day-to-day activities of the doctors and patients.

A key event highlight included senior citizens sharing 2-minute videos showcasing their unique skills. The videos showcased incredible talent and skills including singing, poetry, recitation, dancing, acting, and painting to extend their support to the day-to-day activities of the doctors, patients, and hospital. The event featured a variety of fun activities, including painting, poetry, illustrations, storytelling, and quizzes, creating a lively atmosphere.

This celebration served as a testament to the vibrancy and spirit of our senior citizens, continually inspiring us with their zest for life. These senior citizens are going to be the torchbearers of voices to spread awareness regarding various critical diseases that require immediate care and attention helping people

save lives.

On this occasion, Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals stated “ We remain dedicated to creating spaces and events that celebrate the rich experiences of our senior citizens, fostering a sense of belonging and joy. Engaging in these activities will provide our senior citizens with opportunities to stay occupied, which will help them stay active both mentally and physically. Furthermore, this will create a platform for all senior members to engage with the IP (In-patients) and the groups across the units to showcase their talent.

“ Additionally, these senior citizens will play an integral role in the “Community Connect Portal,” a platform where they will share their thoughts and experiences, fostering a sense of community and providing valuable insights that will benefit both doctors and patients alike”, he added.