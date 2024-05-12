Live
Just In
Vishveshwar Reddy makes fervent appeal to people
Highlights
Hyderabad: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate for the Chevella Parliamentary constituency; speaking at a press conference at the BJP office at Aziz Nagar, appealed to all voters in the Chevella constituency to participate in the electoral process on May 13, and cast their vote without fail.
He said, people’s participation is crucial in shaping the future of our constituency and our nation.
I specifically urge the residents of urban areas such as Serilingampally, Rajendranagar and Maheshwaram to turn out in large numbers and exercise your right to vote and elevate the voting percentage in these crucial areas. My name on the ballot paper appears with serial number 2 alongside the BJP’s lotus symbol.
