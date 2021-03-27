Manipuri cycles across India to raise funds to feed the poor

24-year-old Philem Rohan Singh from Manipur has covered a distance of 14,500 kms across the country on bicycle, riding for the cause of "Humanity & Environment". ln January 2018 he rode from Delhi to lmphal, covering a distance of 2,800 kms to generate awareness for "Pollution Free lndia". In March, 2018, he rode from Imphal to Kolkata, a distance of 1,700 kms, for the cause of "Unity in Diversity".



Singh took a ride to raise funds for the CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in Pulwama attack.

This year, he will take the Golden Quadrilateral Ride, covering Kolkata to Chennai, Chennai to Mumbai, Mumbai to Delhi and Delhi to Kolkata, a distance of 6,000 kms, to promote and raise funds for his ongoing campaign "Feeding the Hungry".

Recently, he was in Bengaluru to sell T shirts, the proceeds of which can add to raising the funds. He and his team have been feeding the homeless in Manipur for the past few years.

Talking to The Hans India, Singh said that cycling has been his passion since childhood and he realised that it was imperative to change passion into purpose in order to raise awareness on "Humanity and Environment".

"I am not seeking to achieve anything; however, when people get inspired by my purpose, then I think my journey is fruitful. Also, I am grateful for all the unexpected love and support I have received so far," he said.

His family was not very supportive about his mission.

"Initially, only a few friends supported me. I didn't get any support or encouragement from my family, like any other normal family, they wanted me to complete my Masters degree and get a job. However, I wanted to follow my passion and it was a challenging journey for me to reach where I am today. But now they understood me and let me follow the path I have chosen," he added.

Asked about his experiences, Singh says acquainting with different cultures was always memorable.

"It's amazing when you get to learn different cultures and meet different people. Also, it would be unfair, and hard to pick the most memorable journey so far because every journey is special and unique for me. Yes, we have bad days and good days, but everything was a great experience," he added.