MIA’s traffic surges, Both passenger and cargo

Mangaluru: A surge in July's passenger traffic has propelled Mangaluru International Airport to achieve its highest passenger handling numbers of the current fiscal year. In July, the airport managed a total of 162,667 passengers, encompassing 107,455 domestic travelers and 55,212 international passengers. This performance marks the second-highest passenger count since the commencement of commercial operations on October 31, 2020. The airport's record for the most passengers handled was set in May 2022 with a total of 167,180 passengers.

During the initial four months of FY 2023-24, the airport witnessed a notable increase of 24,037 passengers, handling 620,553 travelers compared to 596,516 during the same period in the preceding fiscal year. These numbers break down as follows: 140,633 passengers in April (146,080 in April 2022), 161,857 in May (167,180), 155,396 in June (139,331), and 162,667 in July (143,925). The airport's spokesperson attributed the boost in passenger movement during the monsoon in July 2023 as a significant contributing factor.

The airport presently offers direct domestic connectivity to major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. Additionally, exclusive operations to Mumbai are conducted by IndiGo and Air India, with Ranchi connected via IndiGo. On the international front, Mangaluru Airport facilitates direct routes to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, and Muscat, along with one connecting flight to Bahrain through Kannur. Notably, Air India Express dominates flights to international destinations.

Efforts are underway to establish new international routes, including Jeddah and Sharjah, while enhancing the frequency of flights to Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait. Bilateral limitations imposed on overseas routes have affected the expansion plans of Indian carriers, and the airport, too, faces these constraints. Despite this challenge, the airport is actively engaging with airlines to maximize the use of available time slots, thereby extending their global and domestic reach.

POSITIVE GROWTH IN DOMESTIC CARGO

The implementation of the integrated cargo terminal (ICT) on May 1, 2023, has led to a positive trajectory in domestic cargo handling. In May, the airport managed 246 tonnes of assorted cargo, which increased to 332 tonnes in June and further to 376 tonnes in July. The majority of cargo managed at the ICT is outbound, amounting to 229 tonnes in May, 306 tonnes in June, and 354 tonnes in July. Inbound cargo primarily includes e-commerce items, stationery, and postal mail.