Minister NS Boseraju Slams RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks on India’s Independence

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Minister for Science and Technology and Minor Irrigation, NS Boseraju, has strongly criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks on India’s independence, calling them an insult to the country’s freedom fighters.

Boseraju alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite being in power through democratic means, operates under the ideological influence of the RSS. “Externally, the BJP presents itself as a political party, but internally, it remains an extension of the RSS,” he said.

Referring to Bhagwat’s reported statement that India attained true independence with the construction of the Ram Temple rather than in 1947, Boseraju demanded a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister must state whether he endorses Bhagwat’s remarks. If not, legal action should be initiated against him under laws concerning sedition,” he added.

The minister further stated that Bhagwat’s comments demean the sacrifices made by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, and countless others who fought for India’s independence. “Such statements ridicule the national movement against British rule and lend credibility to accusations that the RSS did not participate in the freedom struggle,” he said.

Boseraju also pointed out that in other countries, similar remarks would have led to immediate legal consequences. “If Prime Minister Modi truly considers himself a patriot, he must take action against Bhagwat for disrespecting freedom fighters,” he asserted.

The minister urged BJP leaders to educate RSS members on the history of India’s independence and ensure that such remarks do not undermine the nation’s legacy.