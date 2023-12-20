Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated upgraded KST printing press and sports complex

Bengaluru: Transport and Muzrai Minister on Wednesday inaugurated upgraded KST Printing Press, Sports Complex and flagged off 15 new Bolero Jeeps.



The Operational status of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation is as Divisions 16, Depots 83, Bus Stands 174, Transport Services 7649, Total buses 8355, Daily operated km 26.93 lakh km, Estimated total number of passengers traveled daily 32.48 lakh, Total Staff 33932 and Upgradation work of KSRTC Sports Complex.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has started a sports complex in Shantinagar for maintaining Health and stress relief of its staff. Shuttle Badminton, Table tennis, Carom, Chess and other sports are arranged in this complex. Presently, the corporation has upgraded this sports complex at a cost of Rs. 69.07 lakhs by undertaking the following developmental works.

Upgradation of KST Printing press

The corporation has started its printing press in 1952 for printing and supply of tickets, passes and stationery items. At present it is undertaking printing of tickets, ETM rolls, stationery items, 176 types of printing materials, Annual Administration and Accounts report, letter head, visiting card, brochures etc.

The press is printing ETM ticket rolls worth Rs 75 lakh every year. ETM Rolls are printed and supplied to Divisions. The current turnover of the Printing press is Rs 15 crores per year. The following works have been carried out in the present press building and upgraded at a cost of Rs 39.83 lakhs.

In order to improve operational efficiency, to provide Accident relief, for line checking work, usage during breakdowns and emergency use in case of accidents and to ensure smooth operation in Depots/Divisions. 15 new Bolero jeeps are inducted. There are 83 depots under KSRTC and already 50 Bolero jeeps are under operation.