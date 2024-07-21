Minister urges immediate support for flood victims in Kodagu dt

Madikeri: NS Boseraju, the Minister of Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, and Kodagu District In-charge, has directed the district administration to ensure that essential facilities are provided to those in need and to be ready for rapid assistance to prevent any difficulties for victims in flood-affected areas.

During an inspection visit on Saturday, Minister Boseraju visited the care centre established in Siddapur and the flood-affected area of Karidogodu. He met with victims, assessed the situation, and sought information on whether basic amenities such as food, healthcare, and other necessary services were being adequately provided.

At the Siddapur care centre, Minister Boseraju listened to the victims’ accounts and their requests for displacement from the flood-affected area. The victims highlighted their struggles, emphasising that the recurring floods during the rainy season make it impossible to sustain their livelihoods.

Later, Minister Boseraju visited the flood-affected area of Karidogodu, where he listened to the concerns of the victims. He noted that over 70 families living on the banks of the Karidogodu River face difficulties due to annual floods. The minister reassured the victims that permanent relief measures would be implemented shortly.

Minister Boseraju announced that 10 acres of land have been identified in Maldare for the victims, and an appropriate decision regarding their relocation will be made promptly.

The visit was attended by the Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor and Virajpet Assembly Constituency MLA A.S. Ponnanna, District Collector Venkat Raja, District Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan, G.P. CEO Anand Prakash Meena, Tehsildar Ramachandra, and District Implementation Committee for Guarantee Schemes Chairman Dharmaja Uthappa, among others.