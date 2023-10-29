Minister Zameer Ahmed visits Haj Bhavan to see the extent of damage due to fire

Bengaluru: Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan today visited the Haj Bhavan in the city which witnessed the fire mishap on Saturday, and held discussion with the officials.

He said an inquiry would be held into the mishap. The damaged auditorium and library would be repaired after discussing it with the chief minister. The work would begin soon.

Department Director Jilani Mokashi, Chief Executive Officer Sarfraz Khan were present.