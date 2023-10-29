Live
- ‘Hi Nanna’ promotions on full swing
- 300 univs to see national rollout of four-year undergraduate programme
- Ranbir’s ‘Animal’ promotional content unveil layers of emotion
- Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ releasing in Telugu on Nov4
- Mahesh Manjrekar to be seen as CBN in ‘Yatra 2’
- ChiyaanVikram’s next gets an announcement
- Director confirms Brahmanandam as part of ‘Indian 2’ cast
- Big B, Rajini poses for a cool picture from ‘Thalaivar 170’ sets
- First look of Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Indian 2’to be out on Nov 3
- Drought in Chitradurga leaves herders struggling for livelihood
Just In
Minister Zameer Ahmed visits Haj Bhavan to see the extent of damage due to fire
Highlights
Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan today visited the Haj Bhavan in the city which witnessed the fire mishap on Saturday
Bengaluru: Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan today visited the Haj Bhavan in the city which witnessed the fire mishap on Saturday, and held discussion with the officials.
He said an inquiry would be held into the mishap. The damaged auditorium and library would be repaired after discussing it with the chief minister. The work would begin soon.
Department Director Jilani Mokashi, Chief Executive Officer Sarfraz Khan were present.
