Minor boy detained for alleged links to anti-national posts

Kolar: In a sensitive development raising national security concerns, a 15-year-old boy from the KGF taluk in Karnataka’s Kolar district has been detained and questioned by officials from the Internal Security Division and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) over alleged involvement in anti-national activities. The minor is accused of sharing social media posts linked to extremist organizations and repeatedly browsing content related to such groups.

The boy, a resident of Dyavara Halli village near Bethamangala, was reportedly under surveillance for suspicious online behavior. Authorities claim that the minor had been posting and interacting with material believed to be associated with certain terrorist outfits. Acting on the findings, central and state intelligence officials picked up the boy for interrogation and questioned him for an entire day before handing him over to Bethamangala police.

According to police sources, the boy belongs to a Muslim family originally from Ramakuppam in Andhra Pradesh. The family had migrated to Bengaluru’s Medahalli area several years ago for work and had recently moved to Kolar district. The boy was working at a local chicken shop near Bethamangala, having joined the job just 20 days prior to his detention.

Officials from the central and internal security agencies had reportedly been monitoring his online activity for several days before initiating action. After the preliminary probe, Bethamangala police booked the minor under charges related to sedition and anti-national activity. He is currently being held at the KGF juvenile home.

Police say a detailed investigation is underway to determine whether the boy acted independently or was influenced or instructed by external groups.

Authorities are also verifying the nature and origin of the content he accessed and shared. Security agencies have not ruled out the possibility of broader connections and are continuing to track digital footprints related to the case.