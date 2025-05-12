Missing agricultural scientist Dr Ayyappan found dead in river

Mysuru: In a tragic turn of events, Dr. S. Ayyappan (70), a renowned agricultural scientist and recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award, was found dead on Saturday in the Western canal of the Cauvery River near Srirangapatna, three days after he was reported missing.

Dr. Ayyappan, a resident of Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru, had left his home on May 7 on his scooter, leaving his mobile phone behind. When he did not return home that evening, a missing person complaint was filed by his relative, Srini, at the Vidyaranyapuram police station.

Police tracked Dr. Ayyappan’s movements using CCTV footage, which showed him riding his scooter near the Ring Road junction on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway. Based on this, the Srirangapatna police were alerted, and a search operation was launched.

On Saturday morning, a body was discovered in the Cauvery River’s western canal near Srirangapatna. Upon verification, it was confirmed to be that of Dr. Ayyappan. Police suspect that he may have slipped and fallen into the river or possibly died by suicide, though investigations are ongoing. An unnatural death case has been registered, and post-mortem examinations were conducted before handing over the body to the family.

Born in Alkere Agrahara, a small village in Yelandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, Dr. Ayyappan rose from modest beginnings to become a nationally recognized scientist.

He pursued his early education in Chamarajanagar and Nanjangud, before his family moved to Bengaluru, where he continued his academic journey and made significant strides in agricultural science.

He served as the Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and held numerous high-ranking positions in the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Research. His research focused on the modernization of aquaculture and fisheries, which contributed substantially to coastal livelihoods and sustainable development in India.

Under his leadership, various innovative initiatives were launched to improve fish production, enhance sustainable farming techniques, and integrate technology in agriculture to increase farmer incomes and boost rural development.

In recognition of his decades of pioneering research, Dr. Ayyappan was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022 by the Government of India. His contributions were earlier acknowledged by former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, who invited him to deliver a lecture and honored him in his hometown.

Despite his professional success, Dr. Ayyappan was known for his humility and simplicity, qualities that endeared him to colleagues, farmers, and students alike.

Dr. Ayyappan is survived by his wife and two daughters. His funeral was held on Sunday at the Rudrabhoomi near the foothills of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, attended by family, friends, and members of the scientific and academic community.

Dr. Ayyappan’s death is a deep loss to the scientific fraternity and the farming community. His life was a testament to rural resilience, academic excellence, and national service. From a small village in Chamarajanagar to leading national research institutions, his journey inspires generations of Indian scientists and policymakers.