Missing driver’s body recovered
Kadaba:Fourdays after he went missing, the body of Honnappa (52), an ambulance driver from Subramanya, was recovered from the Kumaradhara river on Friday. Honnappa had been untraceable since July 22.
CCTV footage showed him running towards the river, prompting authorities to begin a large-scale search. The SDRF, fire department, ambulance driver teams and local volunteers participated in the operation. His body was found a few kilometres from the Kumaradhara bathing ghat. A case has been filed at the Subramanya police station.
