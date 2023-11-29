MLA expressed anguish against revenue minister

Kalaburagi: In a fiery response to allegations made by revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, Aland congress MLA BR Patil has demanded a thorough investigation into the accusations. Patil asserted that he will not attend the legislative session in Belgaum until the investigation is completed. Speaking to reporters , Patil stated, "Krishna Byregowda has spoken in an accusing manner against me. That should be investigated. I won't go to the House until then. I have lived with pride. Without self-respect, life is like death."

The MLA expressed his intention to return to Bangalore to discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He emphasized the need for authorities to be consulted to gather information on the allegations, and a high-level investigation should be conducted. Patil maintained his stance that if he has done something wrong, appropriate action should be taken against him.

Patil recounted an incident where he had asked a question about certain works while Minister Krishna Byregowda was responding in the House. However, the minister allegedly made accusatory statements against Patil, claiming that he had received money and provided work to contractors. This led to Patil's protest against the minister's remarks.

Expressing his disappointment, Patil stated that, apart from two MLAs, he did not receive support from others in his district. He further insisted on a thorough investigation into the allegations made by Minister Krishna Byregowda, asserting that his self-respect had been threatened. Patil has written a letter to the Chief Minister detailing his concerns. The Aland MLA criticized the lack of support from MLAs in his district, expressing his displeasure with their response to the situation. The open confrontation between BR Patil and Minister Krishna Byregowda adds a new dimension to the political landscape in Karnataka, raising questions about the nature of the allegations and the ensuing investigation.