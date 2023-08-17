MLAs appeal to CM to give permission for pending projects before BBMP elections

Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections are likely to be held in December. Speaking after meeting with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about Bengaluru development, he said that keeping in mind the upcoming elections, the MLAs of Bengaluru requested the Chief Minister to give permission for projects related to the city soon.

As BBMP elections are likely to be held in December, we have requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to give permission for the pending projects related to the city. Ramalinga Reddy informed that we discussed drinking water and solid waste management issues.

To a question about the issue of BBMP contractors, the minister said that a special investigation team would submit a report soon.

The government had constituted an SIT to investigate the irregularities in the BBMP works. The SIT has been instructed to submit a report within 30 days, 10 days have already passed and we will get the report in the next 20 days. Reddy said that once the report is submitted, the contractors who have worked honestly will get the money.

The government had formed four teams to investigate the irregularities in the BBMP works during the previous BJP government. In the meantime, the BBMP contractors' association has suspended the work demanding the clearing of pending bills.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Ministers, MLAs and MPs of Bangalore. After many MLAs have expressed outrage against the minister, there is a shortage of regional development grants. It may be recalled here that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently said that it will be difficult to give grants for development projects this year as the government's free guarantee schemes require more money.

In the wake of all these developments, the Chief Minister is holding separate meetings with the MLAs of all the districts to resolve the issue.