Monsoons revive spirits in southern coastal districts

Mangaluru: A change of weather was welcomed in Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts as they received respite from the dry spell that had gripped the region in recent days. On Friday and Saturday, these southern coastal districts of Karnataka were blessed with substantial rainfall, ushering in cooler temperatures.

The two days saw Mangaluru of DK experience intermittent intense downpours, both in the morning and during the night. Beltangady, situated in DK, has been a beneficiary of consistent rainfall over the past 3 days. The downpour extended its embrace to various other hilly regions in DK district, including Charmady, Dharmasthala, Mundaje, Madanthyar, Shishila, Gerukatte, and Venur where the showers were substantial and invigorating.

Moderate rainfall graced several parts of Karkala throughout the Friday and Saturday, transitioning to a persistent cloud cover as the afternoons wore on. Localities such as Mala and Bajagoli, too, were blessed with a generous dose of rain.

Meanwhile, the inclement weather took a toll on the infrastructure in the region, exemplified by the roof of the taluk stadium at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri, which was torn off at three separate locations, courtesy of high-velocity winds. Two more instances of property destruction due to heavy rain were witnessed, one due to a fallen tree and another due to a landslide.

The maritime community was not spared either. For the past two days, high-velocity winds have buffeted the open sea, leading to the formation of towering waves. As a precautionary measure, most fishermen decided to suspend their fishing activities as a cyclone began to form in the Arabian Sea, triggered by low-pressure systems. Boats that had ventured deep into the sea promptly returned to the safety of the shore.

In Malpe coast of Udupi itself, the fishing port witnessed a congestion of anchored boats near the rivulet due to limited space within the port premises. The inclement weather forced many outstation boats to seek shelter in Malpe.

As the southwest monsoons continue to grace the coastal region, the residents of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts can find solace in the revival of rainfall, despite the challenges it may bring.