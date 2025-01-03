More than 400 buildings to be affected

Bengaluru: The initial survey of Namma metro Hebbal- Sarjapur (Red) route has been conduct-ed, and more than 400 buildings need to be vacated on the route. If the survey finally proceeds to land acquisition, there are chances that the difficulties along the route will be resolved.

The 36- km long metro line between Hebbal - Sarjapur is being constructed. The route will pass through a total of 836 properties. Most of the properties to be acquired include land and buildings belonging to private individuals, and the rest is 45 acres of land next to Hebbal Lake.

Among the buildings identified along the route, there are 314 residential buildings, 37 commercial buildings, and 63 industrial buildings. After the BMRCL issues the prelim-inary notification, what is the area of land required for the project? It will be clear which buildings will be acquired.

The Hebbal-Sarjapur Metro line, which will have 26 stations and 17 elevated and 11 underpass stations, will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 16,500 crore. The line will pass through the heart of Bengaluru, including Koramangala, Dairy Circle, KR Circle, Golf Course and Mekhri Circle. The project was recently approved by the state cabinet.

The central and state governments have approved the Hebbal-Sarjapur metro line. The survey of the line will be completed and the work will begin within the next two years.

It is estimated that trains will start running on this line by 2030.