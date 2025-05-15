MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta slams CM Siddaramaiah over “negative branding” of coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: On the eve of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Mangaluru, Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta has taken to social media platform ‘X’ to criticise what he called the “negative branding” of coastal Karnataka as communal and “barren.”

In a strongly worded post on Wednesday, MP referred to the recent murder of BJP worker Suhas Shetty and questioned what he described as a predictable pattern in the media and political response to such incidents.

“When a Hindu youth is murdered, the pattern is by now predictable. The headlines rush to neutralise emotion. The background is picked apart. The victim is scrutinised before the accused. And if the accused isn’t Hindu, the motive is quickly blurred—personal rivalry, gang clash, road rage—anything but ideological hate,” Chowta wrote.

He added, “There’s a method to this madness… as I share here on the unfortunate negative branding of Coastal Karnataka. It is a narrative punishment to call Coastal Karnataka barren.”

The post triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with several users expressing support for Chowta’s stand and calling attention to what they allege is selective outrage and preferential treatment in law and order responses.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit Mangaluru on Friday. His visit comes amid heightened political sensitivity in the region following the murder of Suhas Shetty and allegations by the BJP of rising insecurity for its workers.