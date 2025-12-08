  1. Home
MrMed strengthens its network with cold-chain hub

  8 Dec 2025
X

Bengaluru: MrMed, India’s online specialty pharmacy, announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Bengaluru cold-chain hub and announced a strategic partnership with global healthcare leader Eli Lilly, marking a significant advancement in improving access to high-quality specialty medicines across India.

The newly operational cold-chain hub is supporting the safe, seamless delivery of critical therapies including oncology, GLP-1 medications, immunology treatments, and transplant medicines. This development reinforces MrMed’s commitment to strengthening India’s specialty-medicine ecosystem by enhancing availability, affordability, and last-mile accessibility for patients who depend on advanced treatment options.

