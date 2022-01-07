Mrs India-Karnataka launches grand calendar for 2022

Bengaluru: In a glittering programme, a brand new calendar for 2022 was unveiled by Mrs India-Karnataka on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Pratibha Saunshimath (Mrs India-Karnataka founder) said, "A beauty pageant is normally about clothes and fashion walk, but we at Mrs India Karnataka have always broken the stereotype. We have many add-ons like sports also. In 2021, we decided to design a calendar with our queens as models. That's the first-of-its kind for any beauty pageant company.



The calendar showcases queens as stars. Interestingly, these queens drive home the fact that models can be of every age and every size. The calendar features models of all ages; 27 to 74. Saunshimath said, "We prove age is just a number and anyone can be models. This time we have two sets of calendars. Each of the 15 models has one month dedicated to them and we have group pictures with themes. Our queens, Prem Anand, Ms Rajini Lakka are aged above 60 years. Manjula Sanjana, Reshma, Ramya, Mandakini, Sachina, Archana, Shruthi and Rekha are all aged above 40 years while Ms Shraddha, Dr Swetha, Sheetal and Dhanya are below 40 years of age.

During the occasion, Mrs India-Karnataka and Sudaya Foundation jointly felicitated women icons. The recipients were Kajol Bhatia, Vaishnavi Pradeep Raj, Praveena Kulkarni, Sudha Manjunth, Veena Mysore, Anupama Rao, Indrani Medhi and Dr Pallavi Utkarsh. "These are the women who have made a name not only in the fashion industry but also are doing amazing service to our people. In fact some of them even hold a Guinness record in dancing", Saunshimath added. The icons were felicitated and honoured by women entrepreneur, Media Connect CEO and Sudaya Foundation founder Dr Divya Rangenahalli and Mrs India-Karnataka director Pratibha Saunshimath.

During the programme, ACP Kavitha, ACP Anil Kumar, actors Vikram Suri, Raghu Bhat, Moog Suresh, actress Namitha Rao, Dr Harish (founder of Livglam Aesthetic Clinic), designer Meraj were present. The organisers also extended their special thanks to Suresh (Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan) for support in conducting the event at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

"Our executive director Lakshmi CP for shouldering the responsibility. Our designers Divyaja, Renu Kholi and Shindu for providing amazing clothes for the shoot, SSR jewellers for providing the jewellery, Manjunath and his makeup team for making our model's of all age group look awesome and special thanks to media connect for the PR support", Saunshimath added.