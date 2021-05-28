My Delhi trip nothing to do with leadership change: Yogeeshwara

Bengaluru: Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara, whose visit to New Delhi triggered latest round of speculations about attempts to replace Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Thursday said it was to discuss his own political future with national leaders and had nothing to with leadership change in the State. However, he dodged the question on his support to Yediyurappa on the leadership issue, saying he will share his opinion at the party forum when the matter comes up.



"I keep going to Delhi and come back, everything I can't say in front of the media. In the days to come and when the situation arises, I will tell.. I don't know from where these discussions (leadership change) started and why...," Yogeeshwara said.

Asked if there will be leadership change, he said he shared "no such opinion or feelings", and reiterated that his attempt was to air his concerns within the party framework to the high command and not to accuse or blame anyone. ".. Chief Minister change is not my intention, I don't have that strength also, my concern is whether I can win the 2023 election given the situation today.. there is some kind of understanding happening with those, whom we had to face ably. As it may become an impediment in the future, I'm bringing it to the notice of those concerned now itself," he said.

However, when questioned whether he will support Yediyurappa on the issue of leadership change, he said, "when it comes let's see, why now itself? When that question comes up I will share my opinion at the party forum, can't say it before the media."

According to reports, the BJP's central leadership had refused to meet Yogeeshwara and Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad, who were said to be camping in Delhi seeking appointment to express the feeling of some legislators against Yediyurappa's style of functioning and request them to rein in the Chief Minister.

They were even reportedly conveyed not to come to Delhi on this issue. Repeatedly stating that his visit to Delhi was on personal issues and not leadership change, Yogeeshwara said he had nothing to do with Bellad's visit, and that he was on his own. Noting that BJP has made him MLC, minister, he said he is hoping to contest the 2023 polls, and has some issues of concern to be shared with the leadership. PTI