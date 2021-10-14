Mysuru: Elephants successfully complete final rehearsal for Jumbo Savari

  • Menu
With two days left for Jumbo Savari on Friday, Dasara elephants successfully completed the final round of rehearsal for the all-important event at palace premises on Wednesday.

Mysuru: With two days left for Jumbo Savari on Friday, Dasara elephants successfully completed the final round of rehearsal for the all-important event at palace premises on Wednesday. For the second consecutive year, Jumbo Savari is restricted to palace precincts owing to Covid restrictions.

DCF (Wildlife) V Karikalan clarified that elephant Gopalaswamy which looked scared at Srirangapatna Dasara due to the sound of firecrackers, will be also included in Jumbo Savari procession. "It is the debut for the elephant and we are positive about Dasara elephants, led by Abhimanyu, carrying the tasks without much trouble."

The body painting of elephants will start from 2 am on Friday and Gaadhi (the soft mattress to be put on elephants back) puja will be conducted at around 2 pm on the day of Jumbo Savari. The process of mounting Golden Howdah on the elephant will start two hours before the schedule of offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

