Mysuru: Restrictions on vehicular traffic for Vijayadashami

Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr K Chandragupta has imposed restrictions on vehicular traffic on Vijayadashami on Friday, from 7 am to 6 pm.

For the security purpose, no vehicle will be allowed to be parked along the roads connecting the Mysuru Palace. Barring emergency vehicles, other vehicles will not be allowed on B N Road, Purandara Road, Old Sayyajirao Road and Albert Victor Road.

According to a press release issued by the office of Chandragupta, it is stated that "Royal family members, jettys can enter the palace through Brahmapuri gate and the dignitaries, artists, VIPs, special officials and media persons can enter the palace through Karikalthotti gate."

While there are no changes in Mysuru-Bengaluru road bus routes, buses from Hunsur, Madikeri and Hassan can reach KSRTC rural bus stand through K M Kariappa circle, Ramaswamy circle, Chamaraja double road, Basaveshwara circle and reach Nanjanagud road and by Mysuru Zoo road through Haidar Ali circle. The buses coming from Nanjangud and Chamarajanagar can also use these roads to reach the rural bus stand.

Buses from H D Kote can enter the city via Manandavadi road, NIE college junction, JLB road, Ganapathi Sacchidananda Ashram road and Zoo road.

The buses from Kuvempunagar and Saraswatipuram will stop at Ekalavya circle, and buses from J P Nagar and Vidyaranyapuram are allowed till N Madavarao circle, buses from Yelwal till Dasappa Circle and buses from NR Mohalla, Kesare and Udayagiri are allowed till Nawab Haidarali Khan Circle and buses from Alanahalli, police layout and Lalitadripura are allowed till Dairy Circle near Vayuhihara Marga.