Namma Metro Purple Line Formally Inaugurated

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the two significant stretches of Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple Line, days after it was declared operational. These segments include Krishnarajapuram – Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri – Challaghatta, which commenced operations on October 9 to minimise public inconvenience.

The decision to initiate services without a formal launch by the Centre was a well-considered one, aimed at ensuring that the public's daily routines remained unaffected. The move appears to have been successful, as the average daily ridership on the Metro escalated from 5-6 lakh to an impressive 7 lakh commuters.

The Purple Line stands as the lengthiest operational corridor in the Namma Metro network, encompassing an extensive 43.49 kilometers of tracks between Challaghatta and Whitefield. This vital artery boasts 36 strategically positioned metro stations, and for the convenience of the passengers, the fare is set at Rs. 60, with an approximate travel time of 76 minutes required to traverse the entire 43.49-kilometer distance.

In a commendable display of leadership prioritising the interests of the citizens, Prime Minister Modi's virtual inauguration underscores a commitment to place "Citizen Over VIP", as stated by MP Tejasvi Surya.

The Bengaluru South MP and BJP Yuva Morcha National President, Tejasvi Surya, had previously voiced concerns over what appeared to be a deliberate delay by the Congress-led government in Karnataka in commencing operations on these two vital metro lines. This delay persisted even after receiving the green light from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

On 20 October, Tejasvi posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Today also marks 12 years of #NammaMetro. Its journey stands as an inspiring example of modernity & progress in #BengaluruUrbanMobility. From just 7 km in 2014, today it is India's 2nd longest network connecting 73 km of Bengaluru. Ridership has touched 7.5 lakh, growing 2,400% since inception. From tokens to QR code & smart cards, tech has made it easy for commuters to buy tickets at 66 state-of-the stations. All of it wouldn't have been possible without Sri @narendramodi Ji prioritizing our city's mobility needs.”

“Due to his active support, nearly 100 km of metro work is currently in progress with 18.8 km #YellowLine from RV Road to Bommasandra expected to kickstart operations in 2024. Work is also underway to complete 58.19 km of Phase 2A and 2B of the Metro from Central Silk Board to KR Pura (Phase 2A) and KR Pura to Airport via Hebbal (Phase 2B) at a cost of Rs 14,788 crore. The Phase 3 of the Metro from Vega City Junction to Kempapura Agrahara will also be taken up soon. On this special day, it fills us with immense pride that Modi Ji inaugurated the #PurpleLine operations virtually. Bengaluru is grateful to him & his team!,” he further stated.

The inauguration of these new stretches on the Purple Line serves as a testament to the city's commitment to modernising its public transportation infrastructure and addressing the growing demand for efficient and convenient commute options.

With its extended reach, the Namma Metro continues to play a pivotal role in easing the daily grind of Bengaluru's commuters, cementing its position as a vital component of the city's urban fabric.