Narayana Health takes Heart Health Screening to the next level: Launches ‘Heartcare on Wheels’

BENGALURU: Narayana Health, on Friday announced yet another preventive health initiative with the launch of the first-of-its-kind ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ under its CSR initiative. The first-of-its-kind Mobile Screening Vehicle will provide complete and advanced heart screening on the wheels.

The Vehicle was presented to Narayana Health by Shankaranarayana Constructions. Dr. Devi Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, and Dr. N Sitaram Shetty – Chairman, Shankaranarayana Constructions, jointly launched this pathbreaking ‘Healthcare on Wheels’-Advanced Mobile Screening Vehicle at Narayana Health City Campus, Bengaluru. The services on wheels include ESG, Ultrasound, and Blood Screening, among others.

The event was attended by prominent guests including Vybhav Shetty – Managing Director, Shankaranarayana Constructions Pvt Ltd, Viren Shetty, Executive Vice Chairman of Narayana Health, Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, Managing Director and Group CEO of Narayana Health, and Namitha S Shetty, among other dignitaries.