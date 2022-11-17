National Championship Dog Show in Bengaluru on Nov 19, 20

Bengaluru: Bangalore Canine Club's 53rd and 54th Championship Dog Show and Silicon City Kennel Club's 125th and 126th Championship Dog Show will be held jointly on November 19 and 20 at Heera Farms near Devanahalli. The announcement was made by Bangalore Canine Club Secretary Santosh on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference held in the city, Bangalore Canine Club Secretary Santosh said that the competition on the breed of dogs is a special feature of this championship. Judges from countries like Japan and Netherlands will select the winning dog based on the breed and purity of the dog.

Treasurer of Bangalore canine club Amrut Hiranya said "Mudhol, a popular dog of Indian native breed, will be the main attraction of this championship. The Mudhol breed of dog, is widely used in the Indian Army and the Prime Minister's defence team. Parameters such as What kind of health, physique, form and growth as per age will be taken into consideration. The main objective of the competition is to identify the breeds of our country and encourage them to nurture them, he said.

Santosh added, "Participating dog breeds will be compared for similarities and resemblance to the original breed and will be rewarded. The objective of the program is to encourage ethical breeding and domestic dog breeds like Mudhol, Rajapalayam, Kanni, Kombai among others. A drawing competition is also organized for children on Sunday (November 20). Besides, with the aim of inculcating love towards dogs among children, activities such as grooming and handling dogs will be arranged".

Dog lovers will get a chance to celebrate with the indigenous Mudhol breed of dog along with various breeds of dogs participating in this special event. In the press conference held, the breeders of Mudhol breeds who had arrived from Mudhol attracted everyone's attention by participating in the press conference along with the dogs they have bred.